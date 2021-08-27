Radio Renașterea

    ASCULTĂ LIVE

Asociaţia Ortodoxă Social-Misionar-Culturală pentru Rromi „Sfântul Moise Arapul”

de | aug. 28, 2021| Cultură și societate|

Asociaţia Ortodoxă Social-Misionar-Culturală pentru Rromi „Sfântul Moise Arapul”

Alături de membrii Asociației „Sfântul Moise Arapul” am vorbit în această ediție despre dezideratele și obiectivele acestei asociații, destinate comunităților de rromi din Arhiepiscopia Clujului.

Ediție realizată în anul 2016

Radio Renasterea
Radio Renasterea
Asociaţia Ortodoxă Social-Misionar-Culturală pentru Rromi „Sfântul Moise Arapul”
/