Concertul inclusiv de colinde „Colindăm împreună”

Concertul inclusiv de colinde „Colindăm împreună” organizat de Liceul Special pentru Deficienți de Vedere va avea loc sâmbătă, 16 decembrie 2023, de la ora 17.30 la Cinema Mărăști.

Intrarea la eveniment este liberă.