Credința care mută și munții – Predică la Duminica a X-a după Rusalii (vindecarea lunatecului) | Arhim. Teofil Tia

de | aug. 13, 2023 | Predici Arhim. Teofil Tia

Cuvântul de învățătură al Arhim. Teofil Tia, decanul Facultății de Teologie Ortodoxă din Cluj-Napoca, rostit în Duminica a 10-a după Rusalii (vindecarea lunatecului), 13 august 2023, în Catedrala Mitropolitană din Cluj-Napoca.

