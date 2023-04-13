Radio Renașterea

ASCULTĂ LIVE

Radio RENAȘTEREA

 LIVE

Pr. Prof. Vasile Stanciu: Semnificația evenimentelor petrecute în Joia Mare

de | apr. 13, 2023 | Predici Pr. Prof. Vasile Stanciu

Cuvântul de învățătură al Părintelui Prof. Univ. Dr. Vasile Stanciu, rostit la Slujba Deniei din Sfânta și Marea Zi Joi, oficiată miercuri seara la Catedrala Mitropolitană din Cluj-Napoca.

Radio Renasterea
Radio Renasterea
Pr. Prof. Vasile Stanciu: Semnificația evenimentelor petrecute în Joia Mare
Pr. Prof. Vasile Stanciu: Semnificația evenimentelor petrecute în Joia Mare
/