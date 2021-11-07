Radio Renașterea

Predică la Duminica a 24-a după Rusalii (a învierii fiicei lui Iair) | Pr. Prof. Valer Bel

de | nov. 7, 2021 | Predici Pr. Prof. Valer Bel

Cuvântul de învățătură al Pr. Prof. Univ. Dr. Valer Bel, rostit la Catedrala Mitropolitană din Cluj-Napoca, în Duminica a 24-a după Rusalii (a învierii fiicei lui Iair), 7 noiembrie 2021

