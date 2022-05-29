Radio Renașterea

Predică la Duminica a 6-a după Paști (a Orbului din naștere) | Pr. Prof. Vasile Stanciu

de | mai 29, 2022 | Predici Pr. Prof. Vasile Stanciu

Cuvântul de învățătură al Pr. Prof. Univ. Dr. Vasile Stanciu, rostit la Duminica a 6-a după Paști (a Orbului din naștere), 29 mai 2022, în Catedrala Mitropolitană din Cluj-Napoca.

