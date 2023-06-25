Radio Renașterea

Predică la Duminica a III -a după Rusalii (despre grijile vieții) | Arhim. Teofil Tia

de | iun. 25, 2023 | Predici Arhim. Teofil Tia

Cuvântul de învățătură al Arhim. Teofil Tia, decanul Facultății de Teologie Ortodoxă din Cluj-Napoca, rostit în Duminica a 3-a după Rusalii (Despre grijile vieții) , 25 iunie 2023, în Catedrala Mitropolitană din Cluj-Napoca.

 

 

 

