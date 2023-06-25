Predică la Duminica a III -a după Rusalii (despre grijile vieții) | Arhim. Teofil Tia

Cuvântul de învățătură al Arhim. Teofil Tia, decanul Facultății de Teologie Ortodoxă din Cluj-Napoca, rostit în Duminica a 3-a după Rusalii (Despre grijile vieții) , 25 iunie 2023, în Catedrala Mitropolitană din Cluj-Napoca.
/
RSS Feed
de Arhim. Teofil Tia | iun. 25, 2023 | Predici Arhim. Teofil Tia
Cuvântul de învățătură al Arhim. Teofil Tia, decanul Facultății de Teologie Ortodoxă din Cluj-Napoca, rostit în Duminica a 3-a după Rusalii (Despre grijile vieții) , 25 iunie 2023, în Catedrala Mitropolitană din Cluj-Napoca.
|Cookie
|Durată
|Descriere
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.