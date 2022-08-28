Radio Renașterea

ASCULTĂ LIVE

Radio RENAȘTEREA

 LIVE

Predică la Duminica a 11-a după Rusalii (Pilda datornicului nemilostiv) | Arhim. Teofil Tia

de | aug. 28, 2022 | Predici Arhim. Teofil Tia

Cuvântul de învățătură al Arhim. Teofil Tia, decanul Facultății de Teologie Ortodoxă din Cluj-Napoca, rostit în Duminica a XI-a după Rusalii (Pilda datornicului nemilostiv), 28 august 2022, în Catedrala Mitropolitană din Cluj-Napoca.

Radio Renasterea
Radio Renasterea
Predică la Duminica a 11-a după Rusalii (Pilda datornicului nemilostiv) | Arhim. Teofil Tia
Predică la Duminica a 11-a după Rusalii (Pilda datornicului nemilostiv) | Arhim. Teofil Tia
/