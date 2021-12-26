Radio Renașterea

Predică la Sărbătoarea Soborului Maicii Domnului | Pr. Prof. Stelian Tofană

de | dec. 26, 2021 | Predici Pr. Prof. Stelian Tofană

Cuvântul de învățătură al Pr. Prof. Stelian Tofană, rostit în a doua zi de Crăciun, la Sărbătoarea Soborului Maicii Domnului, 26 decembrie 2021, în Catedrala Mitropolitană din Cluj-Napoca.

