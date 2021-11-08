Radio Renașterea

Predică la Soborul Sfinților Arhangheli Mihail și Gavriil | Protos. Natanael Zamfirache

de | nov. 8, 2021 | Predici Protos. Natanael Zamfirache

Cuvântul de învățătură al PCuv. Protos. Natanael Zamfirache, rostit la sărbătoarea Soborului Sfinților Arhangheli Mihail și Gavriil, luni, 08 noiembrie 2021, la Catedrala Mitropolitană din Cluj-Napoca.

