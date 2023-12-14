Radio Renașterea

Seară duhovnicească la Biserica de la Coroana din Bistrița

Preasfințitul Părinte Macarie, Episcopul Ortodox al Europei de Nord va fi invitat vineri, 15 decembrie 2023, la Biserica de la Coroana din Bistrița.