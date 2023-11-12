Radio Renașterea

„Vălul sublimului” expoziție de pictură – Marius Ghenescu

16 noiembrie – 3 decembrie 2023 (vernisaj 16 noiembrie, ora 17.00)

Muzeul de Artă Cluj-Napoca